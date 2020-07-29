Enterprise Products Partners LP Earnings Decline In Q2

(RTTNews) - Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) announced a profit for second quarter that fell from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $1.03 billion, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $1.21 billion, or $0.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 30.6% to $5.75 billion from $8.28 billion last year.

Enterprise Products Partners LP earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $1.03 Bln. vs. $1.21 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.47 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.48 -Revenue (Q2): $5.75 Bln vs. $8.28 Bln last year.

