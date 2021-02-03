Enterprise Products Partners LP Bottom Line Falls In Q4

(RTTNews) - Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) announced earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit totaled $0.34 billion, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $1.10 billion, or $0.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.1% to $7.04 billion from $8.01 billion last year.

Enterprise Products Partners LP earnings at a glance:

