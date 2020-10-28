Dividends
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.445 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EPD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that EPD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.26, the dividend yield is 10.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EPD was $17.26, representing a -40.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.22 and a 68.06% increase over the 52 week low of $10.27.

EPD is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG). EPD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.04. Zacks Investment Research reports EPD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -3.66%, compared to an industry average of -11.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EPD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EPD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have EPD as a top-10 holding:

  • Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
  • Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR)
  • Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF (TPYP)
  • Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)
  • Global X MLP ETF (MLPA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TPYP with an decrease of -17.54% over the last 100 days. AMLP has the highest percent weighting of EPD at 9.89%.

