Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 28, 2021

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EPD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.12% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of EPD was $21.26, representing a -22.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.49 and a 107.01% increase over the 52 week low of $10.27.

EPD is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG). EPD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.06. Zacks Investment Research reports EPD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -2.72%, compared to an industry average of -10.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EPD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EPD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EPD as a top-10 holding:

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA)

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP)

Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF (TPYP)

Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

First Trust Strategic Income ETF (FDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AMZA with an increase of 25.29% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EPD at 12.13%.

