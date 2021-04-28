Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EPD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.12% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.27, the dividend yield is 7.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EPD was $23.27, representing a -1.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.71 and a 56.17% increase over the 52 week low of $14.90.

EPD is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG) and Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI). EPD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.71. Zacks Investment Research reports EPD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.05%, compared to an industry average of -9.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EPD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EPD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EPD as a top-10 holding:

Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR)

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP)

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AMZA with an increase of 39.21% over the last 100 days. AMLP has the highest percent weighting of EPD at 9.99%.

