Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) standing at $29.52, reflecting a -0.57% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 0.85% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.35% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.54% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Enterprise Products Partners will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.69, up 15% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.78 billion, up 14.89% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.72 per share and a revenue of $56.37 billion, signifying shifts of +7.51% and +13.38%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.22% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Enterprise Products Partners presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.93. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.76.

One should further note that EPD currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.52. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.52 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, positioning it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

