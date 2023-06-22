Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $26.04, marking a -0.65% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 1.63% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31% in that time.

Enterprise Products Partners will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.62, down 3.13% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.3 billion, down 17.17% from the year-ago period.

EPD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.60 per share and revenue of $54.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.17% and -5.66%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% higher. Enterprise Products Partners is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.1. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.52, which means Enterprise Products Partners is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

