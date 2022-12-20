Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed the most recent trading day at $23.39, moving -0.38% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had lost 4.98% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 6.46% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 3.6% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Enterprise Products Partners as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post earnings of $0.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.38%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.3 billion, up 25.78% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.47 per share and revenue of $58.01 billion, which would represent changes of +17.62% and +42.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Enterprise Products Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.5. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.39.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.