Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed the most recent trading day at $22.68, moving -1.99% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 6.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 7.49%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.66%.

EPD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 2, 2021. On that day, EPD is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.95 billion, up 29.34% from the year-ago period.

EPD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.17 per share and revenue of $36.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.84% and +34.51%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower within the past month. EPD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, EPD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.37, which means EPD is trading at a premium to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

