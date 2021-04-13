Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $22.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.26% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had lost 2.43% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.64% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.77% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EPD as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.51, down 16.39% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.95 billion, down 7.11% from the prior-year quarter.

EPD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.07 per share and revenue of $28.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.9% and +6%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.16% higher within the past month. EPD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, EPD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.03. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.63.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

