Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $23.27, marking a -0.13% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.82% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 3.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.31%.

On that day, EPD is projected to report earnings of $0.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.12 billion, up 23.87% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.10 per share and revenue of $30.52 billion, which would represent changes of -0.47% and +12.2%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.27% higher within the past month. EPD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that EPD has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.1 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.74.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

