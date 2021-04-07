Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed the most recent trading day at $22.57, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.15% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had lost 3.51% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.19% in that time.

EPD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.51, down 16.39% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.81 billion, down 9.05% from the year-ago period.

EPD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.07 per share and revenue of $28.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.9% and +5.9%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.78% higher. EPD currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, EPD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.73. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.53, which means EPD is trading at a premium to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

