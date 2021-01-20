Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $23.06 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.99% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.39%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.97%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 15.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 9.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.58%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EPD as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 3, 2021. In that report, analysts expect EPD to post earnings of $0.51 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.70 billion, down 16.35% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher. EPD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, EPD is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.53. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.58, which means EPD is trading at a premium to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 129, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.