Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $18.44 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.02% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had lost 2.05% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.34% in that time.

EPD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 29, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.46, down 16.36% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.96 billion, down 15.88% from the year-ago period.

EPD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.04 per share and revenue of $30.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.12% and -7.83%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.93% higher. EPD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that EPD has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.15 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.73, so we one might conclude that EPD is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

