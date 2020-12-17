Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed the most recent trading day at $20.79, moving -1.05% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.49%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.84%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 11.28% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 11.87% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2.12% in that time.

EPD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect EPD to post earnings of $0.50 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.41%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.70 billion, down 16.34% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.09 per share and revenue of $27.10 billion. These totals would mark changes of -2.79% and -17.36%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.61% higher. EPD is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, EPD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.05. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.39.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.