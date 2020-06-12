Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $19.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.14% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.01%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EPD as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect EPD to post earnings of $0.45 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18.18%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.83 billion, down 17.43% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.02 per share and revenue of $29.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of -6.05% and -9.28%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.07% higher within the past month. EPD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note EPD's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.54. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.35, so we one might conclude that EPD is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

