Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $19.19, marking a -1.34% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.06% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.33%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EPD as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.45, down 18.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.83 billion, down 17.43% from the year-ago period.

EPD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.02 per share and revenue of $29.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.05% and -9.28%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.07% higher. EPD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note EPD's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.65, so we one might conclude that EPD is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.