Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $27.57, marking a -0.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had lost 4.17% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.48% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 0.61% in that time.

EPD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 28, 2019. On that day, EPD is projected to report earnings of $0.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.92%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.80 billion, down 8.17% from the year-ago period.

EPD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.20 per share and revenue of $34.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.18% and -4.4%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.78% higher within the past month. EPD currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, EPD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.54. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.53, which means EPD is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that EPD currently has a PEG ratio of 3.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. EPD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.