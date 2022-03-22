Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $24.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.04% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.74%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 4.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 8.56%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.

Enterprise Products Partners will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Enterprise Products Partners is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.75%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.61 billion, up 15.85% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.22 per share and revenue of $44.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.71% and +9.28%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% higher within the past month. Enterprise Products Partners is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Enterprise Products Partners has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.06 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.06, so we one might conclude that Enterprise Products Partners is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.