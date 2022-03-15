Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed the most recent trading day at $24.18, moving -1.63% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 1.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.39%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.01%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Enterprise Products Partners as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Enterprise Products Partners is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.75%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.61 billion, up 15.85% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.22 per share and revenue of $44.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.71% and +9.28%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% higher within the past month. Enterprise Products Partners is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.06. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.5.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EPD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

