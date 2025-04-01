Is Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Enterprise Products Partners is one of 247 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Enterprise Products Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPD's full-year earnings has moved 2.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, EPD has gained about 8.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 4.6% on average. This shows that Enterprise Products Partners is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Veren (VRN). The stock is up 28.8% year-to-date.

In Veren's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 15.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Enterprise Products Partners belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry, which includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.9% so far this year, so EPD is performing better in this area.

Veren, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry. Currently, this 5-stock industry is ranked #169. The industry has moved +3.2% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Enterprise Products Partners and Veren. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veren Inc. (VRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.