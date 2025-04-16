Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Moves -1.76%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) standing at $30.39, reflecting a -1.76% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 2.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.73%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.07%.

Shares of the provider of midstream energy services witnessed a loss of 8.49% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 10.3% and underperforming the S&P 500's loss of 4.17%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Enterprise Products Partners in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 29, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.70, showcasing a 6.06% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.19 billion, down 3.83% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.91 per share and a revenue of $57.77 billion, signifying shifts of +8.18% and +2.76%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.21% upward. Enterprise Products Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.62. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 11.61.

Investors should also note that EPD has a PEG ratio of 1.26 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, positioning it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

