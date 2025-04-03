Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Moves -1.7%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) reached $33.47, with a -1.7% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 4.84% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 3.98%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 5.97%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 2.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.42%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.7%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Enterprise Products Partners in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.70, signifying a 6.06% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $14.28 billion, reflecting a 3.26% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.91 per share and a revenue of $58.1 billion, representing changes of +8.18% and +3.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.48% increase. Right now, Enterprise Products Partners possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.7. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.43.

It's also important to note that EPD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.38. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.17 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, placing it within the top 6% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.