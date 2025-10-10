Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Moves -1.50%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) was down 1.5% at $30.79. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.56%.

The provider of midstream energy services's shares have seen a decrease of 2.1% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Enterprise Products Partners in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.68, up 4.62% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.69 billion, down 7.88% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.7 per share and a revenue of $52.34 billion, demonstrating changes of +0.37% and -6.89%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.98% lower. Currently, Enterprise Products Partners is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.6. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.6, so one might conclude that Enterprise Products Partners is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Also, we should mention that EPD has a PEG ratio of 2.22. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.37.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

