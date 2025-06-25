Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Moves -1.19%: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed the most recent trading day at $30.75, moving -1.19% from the previous trading session. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.31%.

Shares of the provider of midstream energy services witnessed a loss of 1.21% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 4.53%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.05%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Enterprise Products Partners in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Enterprise Products Partners is projected to report earnings of $0.67 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.69%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.55 billion, up 7.88% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.86 per share and a revenue of $57.3 billion, demonstrating changes of +6.32% and +1.92%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Enterprise Products Partners presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.9. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.3, so one might conclude that Enterprise Products Partners is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can additionally observe that EPD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry stood at 1.13 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

