Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Moves -1.98%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $15.34, marking a -1.98% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.97% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 17.76% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 26.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 22.85% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EPD as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 29, 2020. In that report, analysts expect EPD to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8.77%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.30 billion, down 2.8% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.94 per share and revenue of $32.03 billion. These totals would mark changes of -9.77% and -2.32%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.3% lower. EPD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that EPD has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.07 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.5.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.