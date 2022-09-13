Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Moves -1.56%: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed the most recent trading day at $26.49, moving -1.56% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 3.94%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had lost 0.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.43%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.75%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Enterprise Products Partners as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Enterprise Products Partners is projected to report earnings of $0.63 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 21.15%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.5 billion, up 24.65% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.52 per share and revenue of $55.58 billion, which would represent changes of +20% and +36.2%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% higher. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Enterprise Products Partners has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.67 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.46.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.