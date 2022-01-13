Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Moves -1.04%: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $23.83 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.04% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.42%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 15.05% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Enterprise Products Partners as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 1, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post earnings of $0.54 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.88%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.31 billion, up 60.54% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% lower. Enterprise Products Partners is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Enterprise Products Partners has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.07 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.55, which means Enterprise Products Partners is trading at a premium to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

