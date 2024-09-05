Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $29.03, marking a -0.03% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 1.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector 0%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.42%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Enterprise Products Partners in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.69, reflecting a 15% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.78 billion, up 14.89% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.72 per share and revenue of $56.37 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.51% and +13.38%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.37% downward. Enterprise Products Partners presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Enterprise Products Partners has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.69 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.37.

Meanwhile, EPD's PEG ratio is currently 1.48. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. EPD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.48 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EPD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

