Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $26.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.76% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.69%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 4.68% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.88% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Enterprise Products Partners as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18.75%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.61 billion, up 15.85% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.23 per share and revenue of $44.59 billion, which would represent changes of +6.19% and +9.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.56% higher within the past month. Enterprise Products Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.83. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.33.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EPD in the coming trading sessions

