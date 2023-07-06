Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $26.35, marking a -0.72% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.79% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.71%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 1.22% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Enterprise Products Partners as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.62, down 3.13% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.3 billion, down 17.17% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.60 per share and revenue of $54.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.17% and -5.66%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.02, so we one might conclude that Enterprise Products Partners is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

