Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Moves -0.67%: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $26.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.67% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.58%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 11.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 5.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 10.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.27%.

Enterprise Products Partners will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 2, 2023. On that day, Enterprise Products Partners is projected to report earnings of $0.61 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.88 billion, up 6.74% from the year-ago period.

EPD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.54 per share and revenue of $56.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.79% and -2.07%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.54% higher within the past month. Enterprise Products Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.55. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.13, so we one might conclude that Enterprise Products Partners is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

