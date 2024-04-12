Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $29.05, marking a -0.58% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.46% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.63%.

The the stock of provider of midstream energy services has risen by 2.03% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.14% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 1.6%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Enterprise Products Partners in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Enterprise Products Partners is projected to report earnings of $0.64 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $13.44 billion, showing an 8.04% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.62 per share and a revenue of $54.74 billion, signifying shifts of +3.56% and +10.1%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Enterprise Products Partners. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.16% lower. Right now, Enterprise Products Partners possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.14. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.75.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.