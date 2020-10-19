Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Moves -0.52%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $17.12, marking a -0.52% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.65%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 3.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 7.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.86%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EPD as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 28, 2020. In that report, analysts expect EPD to post earnings of $0.48 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.53 billion, down 18.02% from the prior-year quarter.

EPD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.08 per share and revenue of $27.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.26% and -17.55%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.82% higher within the past month. EPD is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note EPD's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.29. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.86, so we one might conclude that EPD is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

