Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Moves -0.41%: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed the latest trading day at $28.93, indicating a -0.41% change from the previous session's end. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.46% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had 0% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.21% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 3.04% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Enterprise Products Partners in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post earnings of $0.64 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $13.39 billion, showing a 7.6% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.63 per share and revenue of $54.74 billion, which would represent changes of +3.95% and +10.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.42% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Enterprise Products Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.03. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.48, which means Enterprise Products Partners is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

