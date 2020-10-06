Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $16.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.36% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.57%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had lost 4.69% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 9.42% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 0.46% in that time.

EPD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.48, down 4% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.51 billion, down 18.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.06 per share and revenue of $26.91 billion. These totals would mark changes of -4.19% and -17.92%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.35% higher. EPD currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, EPD is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.93, so we one might conclude that EPD is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.