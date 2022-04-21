Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed the most recent trading day at $27.14, moving -0.22% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.46%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 8.84% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 9.41% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 0.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Enterprise Products Partners as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 2, 2022. On that day, Enterprise Products Partners is projected to report earnings of $0.53 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 17.19%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.81 billion, up 18.1% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $44.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.14% and +10.08%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.07% higher within the past month. Enterprise Products Partners is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Enterprise Products Partners has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.12 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.03, which means Enterprise Products Partners is trading at a premium to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EPD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

