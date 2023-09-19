Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Moves -0.18%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $26.99, marking a -0.18% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 1.85% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Enterprise Products Partners as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Enterprise Products Partners is projected to report earnings of $0.63 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.44 billion, down 19.58% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.52 per share and revenue of $48.47 billion, which would represent changes of 0% and -16.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% higher. Enterprise Products Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.73. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.42, which means Enterprise Products Partners is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EPD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

