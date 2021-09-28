Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Moves -0.18%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $21.78, marking a -0.18% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had lost 1.98% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.36% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EPD as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect EPD to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.99 billion, up 29.86% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.17 per share and revenue of $36.69 billion, which would represent changes of +2.84% and +34.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. EPD is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, EPD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.06. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.59.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.