Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $21.08, marking a -0.09% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had lost 7.17% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.11% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Enterprise Products Partners as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.55, up 7.84% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.31 billion, up 60.54% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.19 per share and revenue of $40.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.79% and +47.36%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% lower. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Enterprise Products Partners has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.63 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.47, so we one might conclude that Enterprise Products Partners is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

