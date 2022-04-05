Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $26.02, marking a -0.08% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 2.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 5.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.07%.

Enterprise Products Partners will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Enterprise Products Partners is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.75%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.61 billion, up 15.85% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.24 per share and revenue of $44.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.67% and +9.28%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.83% higher within the past month. Enterprise Products Partners is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.64. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.28.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EPD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

