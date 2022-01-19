Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $24.12, marking a -0.04% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.97% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 15.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 14.52%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.78%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Enterprise Products Partners as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 1, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.54, up 5.88% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.31 billion, up 60.54% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% lower. Enterprise Products Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Enterprise Products Partners is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.09. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.6, so we one might conclude that Enterprise Products Partners is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.