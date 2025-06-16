Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) ended the recent trading session at $31.53, demonstrating a -1.62% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.94%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.75%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.52%.

The provider of midstream energy services's stock has dropped by 1.11% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Enterprise Products Partners in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.67, indicating a 4.69% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.55 billion, up 7.88% from the year-ago period.

EPD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.86 per share and revenue of $57.3 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.32% and +1.92%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.11% lower within the past month. Enterprise Products Partners presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Enterprise Products Partners has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.22 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.4, which means Enterprise Products Partners is trading at a discount to the group.

One should further note that EPD currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.33. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 207, this industry ranks in the bottom 16% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

