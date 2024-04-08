Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest market close, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) reached $29.47, with a -0.87% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.03%.

Shares of the provider of midstream energy services have appreciated by 6.18% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 10.76% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Enterprise Products Partners in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.64, showcasing no movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $13.44 billion, indicating an 8.04% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.62 per share and revenue of $54.74 billion, which would represent changes of +3.56% and +10.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.16% lower. Enterprise Products Partners is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.33. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.2.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, finds itself in the bottom 23% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

