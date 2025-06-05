Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed the most recent trading day at $31.06, moving +0.78% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.26%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.83%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 1.65% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.17% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Enterprise Products Partners in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post earnings of $0.67 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.69%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.55 billion, up 7.88% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.86 per share and a revenue of $57.3 billion, demonstrating changes of +6.32% and +1.92%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Enterprise Products Partners. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.24% lower. Enterprise Products Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.79. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.56 of its industry.

We can also see that EPD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.12 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, finds itself in the bottom 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

