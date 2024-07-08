Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) reached $29.13, with a +0.41% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.08%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.28%.

Shares of the provider of midstream energy services witnessed a gain of 2.33% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 0.75% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 4.08%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Enterprise Products Partners in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.66, signifying a 15.79% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.03 billion, up 31.74% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.72 per share and a revenue of $58.34 billion, demonstrating changes of +7.51% and +17.35%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.44% higher. Enterprise Products Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.65. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.25.

Meanwhile, EPD's PEG ratio is currently 1.35. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.35.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 182, this industry ranks in the bottom 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

