Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) ended the recent trading session at $27.06, demonstrating a +0.15% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.29% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 3.6% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Enterprise Products Partners in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.66, up 1.54% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.76 billion, down 6.56% from the year-ago period.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher. Enterprise Products Partners is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Enterprise Products Partners is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.35. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.4.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

EPD

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

