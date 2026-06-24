Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) was down 2.8% at $36.09. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had lost 3.31% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.58% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.34%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Enterprise Products Partners in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.73, indicating a 10.61% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $13.49 billion, showing a 18.73% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.98 per share and a revenue of $56.02 billion, signifying shifts of +12.03% and +6.51%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.68% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Enterprise Products Partners is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.46. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.49 for its industry.

Investors should also note that EPD has a PEG ratio of 1.32 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.32 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 85, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.