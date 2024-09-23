Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) reached $29.45, with a +0.44% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 0.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 0.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 2%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Enterprise Products Partners in its upcoming release. On that day, Enterprise Products Partners is projected to report earnings of $0.69 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $13.78 billion, indicating a 14.89% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.72 per share and a revenue of $56.37 billion, signifying shifts of +7.51% and +13.38%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Enterprise Products Partners is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Enterprise Products Partners is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.8. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.66.

We can additionally observe that EPD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.5. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. EPD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.5 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, finds itself in the top 12% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

