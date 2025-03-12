Is Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Enterprise Products Partners is one of 247 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Enterprise Products Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPD's full-year earnings has moved 2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, EPD has returned 5.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have lost about 2.1% on average. This means that Enterprise Products Partners is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Devon Energy (DVN). The stock is up 5.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Devon Energy's current year EPS has increased 4.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Enterprise Products Partners belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry, a group that includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.6% this year, meaning that EPD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Devon Energy falls under the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. Currently, this industry has 34 stocks and is ranked #52. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -23.4%.

Enterprise Products Partners and Devon Energy could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

